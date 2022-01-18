49ers Make Four Roster Moves

The 49ers also released CB Luq Barcoo and P Ryan Winslow from their practice squad.

The San Francisco 49ers announced Tuesday that they’ve activated RB Raheem Mostert (remains on season-ending injured reserve) and practice squad FB Josh Hokit from the COVID-19 list.

Mostert opted to undergo season-ending knee surgery last year so this is just a procedural move for the 49ers.

Mostert, 29, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue back in 2015. He had brief stints with the Dolphins, Ravens, Browns, Jets and Bears before signing on to the 49ers’ practice squad in 2016.

The 49ers brought Mostert back on a one-year exclusive rights contract in 2018 before tendering him a restricted offer in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $8.7 million extension with San Francisco.

However, the two parties agreed to a restructured contract last summer. Mostert will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Mostert appeared in eight games for the 49ers and rushed for 521 yards on 104 carries (5.0 YPC) and two touchdowns to go along with 16 receptions for 156 yards and another touchdown.