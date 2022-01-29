49ers Make Four Roster Moves

The 49ers announced four roster moves on Saturday, including elevating LB Mark Nzeocha and QB Nate Sudfeld from the practice squad. San Francisco also activated RB Trenton Cannon from injured reserve and waived journeyman WR River Cracraft.

Cannon, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,599,228 contract that included a $139,228 signing bonus when the Jets waived him during camp.

He was claimed by the Panthers and bounced back and forth between the roster and practice squad during the season. The Ravens signed him to a contract back in September but was waived a week later and claimed by the 49ers.

In 2021, Cannon has appeared in 12 games and recorded three rushing attempts for four yards and no touchdowns, to go along with 328 yards as a kickoff return specialist.