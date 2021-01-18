49ers Officially Promoting LBs Coach DeMeco Ryans To Defensive Coordinator

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the 49ers are officially promoting ILBs coach DeMeco Ryans to defensive coordinator on Monday, replacing Robert Saleh, who is now the head coach of the New York Jets.

The 49ers are also elevating run game coordinator Mike McDaniel to offensive coordinator with the departure of Mike LaFleur, who is joining Saleh’s coaching staff with the Jets.

Ryans, 36, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2006. He spent six years in Texans before he was traded to the Eagles in 2012.

Ryans was in the final year of his two-year, $7.5 million contract when he was released by Philadelphia.

Ryans sat out the 2016 season before taking a defensive quality control coaching job with the 49ers. San Francisco promoted Ryans to inside linebackers coach a year later.