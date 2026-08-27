49ers Place DL Victor Dimukeje On IR

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have placed DL Victor Dimukeje on injured reserve.

The 49ers also officially announced the signing of DL Jah Joyner.

Dimukeje, 26, was a sixth-round pick of the Cardinals out of Duke in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal through 2024 and made a base salary of $1.055 million in the final year of that deal.

He signed a one-year, $1,337,500 contract with the Giants last offseason and signed a one-year deal with San Francisco for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Dimukeje appeared in five games for the Giants and recorded three total tackles and a pass defended.