Per Aaron Wilson, the 49ers have placed DE Nick Bosa on the reserve/did not report list, adding that Bosa is currently in contract negotiations with the team.

49ers GM John Lynch added that Bosa is unlikely to practice until he has a new deal. As for contract talks between the two parties, Lynch said they could be a “little more complex,” Eric Branch.

Bosa is in a position to secure a record contract when all is said and done. However, it remains to be seen whether he’ll have a new one before the 2023 season.

Bosa, 25, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2019. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $33,551,874 rookie contract that included a $22,421,364 signing bonus.

The 49ers opted to pick up Bosa’s fifth-year option back in April of 2022, which was worth $17,859,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Bosa appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 51 tackles, and led the NFL with 18.5 sacks.