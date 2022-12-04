49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Out For Season With Foot Fracture

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan announced Sunday that QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot fracture.

“He’ll be out, he’ll need surgery, broke a few things in there,” Shanahan said, per Cam Inman.

“It was crushing. I got the news in the second quarter,” Shanahan said. “It was a hell of a job by Brock coming in and stepping up. We’ll be ready to do our best to overcome this.”

“It’s a very tough sport … When it’s the QB of your team, it affects it more, affects guys more, but you look at it as the way we’re built to win. Jimmy is a hell of a player. We’re fortunate to have him here. But we need everybody.”

The 49ers already lost Trey Lance to injury, so they will now turn to rookie QB Brock Purdy from here.

It would not be surprising if the 49ers add another quarterback in the coming days. Jacob Eason is currenty on their practice squad and could be called up in the coming days.

Garoppolo, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He was entering the final year of that deal and slated to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause.

Entering today’s game, Garoppolo had appeared in 10 games for the 49ers and completed 67.4 percent of his pass attempts 2,381 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s added 23 rushes for 33 yards and two touchdowns.