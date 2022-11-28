49ers RB Elijah Mitchell Out 6-8 Weeks With MCL Sprain

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell is expected to miss six to eight weeks with an MCL sprain, according to Nick Wagoner.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said the team was hoping for a better outcome. The plan is for Mitchell to go on injured reserve and hopefully return late in the season.

Mitchell, 24, was a sixth-round pick out of Louisiana by the 49ers in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team in May of that year worth $3,663,568, including a $183,568 signing bonus.

In 2022, Mitchell has appeared in four games for the 49ers and rushed for 224 yards on 40 carries (5.6 YPC) and no touchdowns. He’s also added seven yards receiving on three catches.