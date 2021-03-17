49ers Re-Sign CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun & TE Daniel Helm

The San Francisco 49ers announced Wednesday that they’ve re-signed CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun and TE Daniel Helm to one-year deals.

Boddy-Calhoun, 28, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota back in 2016. He was waived a few months later and claimed off of waivers by the Browns.

After the Browns declined to tender him a restricted offer, Boddy-Calhoun signed a one-year deal with the Texans, but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

From there, Boddy-Calhoun had a brief stint with the Colts before the 49ers signed him to a contract last year.

For his career, Boddy-Calhoun has appeared in 47 games for the Browns, Texans, Colts and 49ers and recorded 141 tackles, three sacks, three interceptions, a defensive touchdown, two forced fumbles and 19 passes defended.