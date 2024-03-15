49ers Re-Sign LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles To One-Year Deal

According to Nick Wagoner, the 49ers re-signed LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a one-year deal on Friday.

Flannigan-Fowles, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the 49ers.

The 49ers re-signed him to an exclusive rights contract in 2022 and re-signed to a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2023, Flannigan-Fowles appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and recorded 19 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one pass defense.