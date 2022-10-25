49ers Release RB Tevin Coleman

According to Field Yates, the 49ers have released RB Tevin Coleman.

San Francisco is getting healthier at running back and traded for RB Christian McCaffrey, which made Coleman expendable.

Coleman, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.219 million contract before agreeing to a two-year, $10 million contract with the 49ers.

From there, the Jets signed Coleman to a one-year deal worth $1.1 million in 2020 and brought him back on another one-year contract this past March. He was released coming out of the preseason and later signed to the 49ers practice squad before being elevated to the active roster.

In 2022, Coleman has appeared in four games for the 49ers and rushed 12 times for 26 yards and a touchdown, adding three receptions on three targets for 44 yards and another score.