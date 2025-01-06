49ers Sign 11 Players To Futures Contracts

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they’ve signed 11 players to futures contracts on Monday for the 2025 season.

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Taylor, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.31 million contract and made base salaries of $645,000 and $735,000 over the final two years of the agreement.

Taylor was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals in May but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.

Cincinnati re-signed Taylor to a futures deal for the 2022 season. The Bengals brought him back again in 2023 on a one-year deal only to release him coming out of the preseason. He later caught on with the Bears to finish out the season.

The 49ers signed Taylor to a contract this past April before adding him to their practice squad.

In 2024, Taylor appeared in two games for the 49ers and caught one pass for 11 yards receiving.