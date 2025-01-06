49ers Sign 11 Players To Futures Contracts

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they’ve signed 11 players to futures contracts on Monday for the 2025 season.
The full list includes:
- DL Jonathan Garvin
- OL Sebastian Gutierrez
- DL Tarron Jackson
- OL Zack Johnson
- CB Chase Lucas
- S Jaylen Mahoney
- QB Tanner Mordecai
- OL Drake Nugent
- WR Terique Owens
- TE Mason Pline
- WR Trent Taylor
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.
Taylor, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.31 million contract and made base salaries of $645,000 and $735,000 over the final two years of the agreement.
Taylor was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals in May but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.
Cincinnati re-signed Taylor to a futures deal for the 2022 season. The Bengals brought him back again in 2023 on a one-year deal only to release him coming out of the preseason. He later caught on with the Bears to finish out the season.
The 49ers signed Taylor to a contract this past April before adding him to their practice squad.
In 2024, Taylor appeared in two games for the 49ers and caught one pass for 11 yards receiving.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!