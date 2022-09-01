49ers Sign CB Dontae Johnson To Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have signed CB Dontae Johnson to their practice squad on Thursday.

The #49ers have signed CB Dontae Johnson to the team’s practice squad. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 1, 2022

San Francisco’s practice squad now includes:

Johnson, 30, was a fourth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,620,544 contract with the 49ers before signing on with the Seahawks in 2018.

After brief stints with the Bills, Cardinals, Chiefs, and Chargers before returning to the 49ers in 2019. He’s re-signed to San Francisco on three consecutive one-year deals but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in 16 games and recorded 24 tackles, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and two pass defenses.