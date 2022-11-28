49ers Sign CB Janoris Jenkins To Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced Monday that they’ve signed veteran CB Janoris Jenkins to their practice squad.

Here’s the 49ers’ updated practice squad:

Jenkins, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2012. He spent four years with the Rams before signing a five-year, $62.5 million contract that included $28.8 million guaranteed with the Giants.

Jenkins spent just over three seasons with New York before he was waived in 2019 and later claimed off of waivers by the Saints. New Orleans signed him to an extension but was released in 2021.

The Titans signed Jenkins to a contract soon after before being released this pats March.

In 2021, Jenkins appeared in 14 games for the Titans and recorded 54 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and six pass deflections.