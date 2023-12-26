49ers Sign DL Sebastian Joseph-Day

The San Francisco 49ers have signed DL Sebastian Joseph-Day to a contract on Tuesday, according to Jason McCourty.

The #49ers and Sebastian Joseph-Day have agreed to terms per sources. Joseph-Day gets a chance to join a contender and compete for another Super Bowl! — Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) December 26, 2023

Joseph-Day, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He finished out the final year of his rookie deal before signing a three-year, $24 million deal with the Chargers back in March.

Los Angeles opted to waive Joseph-Day last week and he later cleared waivers.

In 2023, Joseph-Day has appeared in 14 games and recorded 31 tackles, three sacks, and three tackles for loss.