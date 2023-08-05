49ers Sign LB Daelin Hayes, Place DL Darryl Johnson On IR

Per Aaron Wilson, the 49ers signed LB Daelin Hayes and placed DL Darryl Johnson on the injured reserve list.

Hayes, 25, was selected with the No. 171 pick in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He signed a four-year, $3,773,216 contract that included a $293,216 signing bonus.

He was entering the second year of his rookie deal when the Ravens waived him with an injury designation. He spent the entire 2022 season on injured reserve.

In 2021, Hayes appeared in one game for the Ravens and did not record a statistic.