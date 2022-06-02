49ers Sign Second-Round EDGE Drake Jackson

The San Francisco 49ers have signed second-round EDGE Drake Jackson to a four-year contract, according to Adam Schefter.

Fifth-round CB Samuel Womack also agreed to terms on his deal, per his agent.

Congratulations to client @SamW0mack on agreeing to a 4 year contract with the @49ers — JL Sports (@JLSports3) June 2, 2022

Jackson and Womack are the first 49ers draft picks to sign their rookie contracts this year:

Rd Player Pos. Note 2 Drake Jackson DE Signed 3 Tyrion Davis-Price RB 3 Danny Gray WR 4 Spencer Burford OT 5 Samuel Womack CB Signed 6 Nick Zakelj OT 6 Kalia Davis DT 6 Tariq Castro-Fields CB 7 Brock Purdy QB

Jackson, 21, was a three-year starter at USC. He was a second-team All-PAC 12 selection as a junior. The 49ers used the No. 61 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to EDGE Eli Harold.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $5,892,392 contract that includes a $1,465,376 signing bonus.

During his college career at USC, Jackson appeared in 28 games and recorded 103 tackles, 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and six pass deflections.