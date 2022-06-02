49ers Sign Second-Round EDGE Drake Jackson

The San Francisco 49ers have signed second-round EDGE Drake Jackson to a four-year contract, according to Adam Schefter.
Fifth-round CB Samuel Womack also agreed to terms on his deal, per his agent.
Congratulations to client @SamW0mack on agreeing to a 4 year contract with the @49ers
Jackson and Womack are the first 49ers draft picks to sign their rookie contracts this year:
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|Drake Jackson
|DE
|Signed
|3
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|RB
|3
|Danny Gray
|WR
|4
|Spencer Burford
|OT
|5
|Samuel Womack
|CB
|Signed
|6
|Nick Zakelj
|OT
|6
|Kalia Davis
|DT
|6
|Tariq Castro-Fields
|CB
|7
|Brock Purdy
|QB
Jackson, 21, was a three-year starter at USC. He was a second-team All-PAC 12 selection as a junior. The 49ers used the No. 61 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Lance Zierlein compares him to EDGE Eli Harold.
He’s projected to sign a four-year $5,892,392 contract that includes a $1,465,376 signing bonus.
During his college career at USC, Jackson appeared in 28 games and recorded 103 tackles, 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and six pass deflections.
