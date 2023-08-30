49ers Sign Two, Place Two On IR

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have re-signed DL Austin Bryant and DL Kerry Hyder to the roster.

In corresponding moves, the 49ers put WR Danny Gray and fifth-round DE Robert Beal on injured reserve. They’ll be eligible to return after four weeks.

Hyder, 31, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech back in 2014. He spent a year in New York before signing a future/reserve contract with the Lions in 2015.

Hyder returned to the Lions on a one-year, exclusive rights contract before he eventually signed with the Cowboys. From there, Hyder joined the 49ers in 2020 on a one-year contract and landed a three-year, $16.5 million deal from the Seahawks last offseason.

Seattle elected to release him last year and he later signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the 49ers. He returned to San Francisco on a one-year deal in April.

In 2022, Hyder appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and recorded 19 tackles, one sack, a fumble recovery and three pass defenses.