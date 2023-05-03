49ers Sign UDFA WR Isaiah Winstead

The San Francisco 49ers have announced that they’ve agreed to terms with undrafted free agent WR Isaiah Winstead.

The #49ers have agreed to terms with undrafted rookie free agent WR Isaiah Winstead. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 3, 2023

Winstead, 23, brought in 88 passes for 1,085 yards and six touchdowns his senior season at East Carolina, earning honorable mention all-conference honors. Unfortunately, he went undrafted last week.

For his career, Winstead appeared in 32 games over three seasons for Toledo and East Carolina after transferring from Norfolk State, hauling in 151 passes for 2,034 yards and 10 touchdowns.