49ers Signing DE Kerry Hyder To One-Year, $1.5M Deal

According to Field Yates, the 49ers are signing former Seahawks DE Kerry Hyder to a one-year, $1.5 million deal that includes $750,000 and a $750,000 sacks incentive.

Hyder, 30, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech back in 2014. He spent a year in New York before signing a future/reserve contract with the Lions in 2015.

Hyder returned to the Lions on a one-year, exclusive rights contract before he eventually signed with the Cowboys. From there, Hyder joined the 49ers in 2020 on a one-year contract and landed a three-year, $16.5 million deal from the Seahawks last offseason. Seattle elected to release him last week.

In 2021, Hyder appeared in 15 games and recorded 33 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and two pass defenses.