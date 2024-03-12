49ers Signing DT Jordan Elliott To Two-Year Contract

Ian Rapoport reports that the 49ers are signing former Browns DT Jordan Elliott to a two-year deal worth $10 million.

Elliott, 26, was a one-year starter at Missouri after transferring from Texas as a sophomore. The Browns selected him with the No. 88 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Elliott was previously scheduled to make $2.743 million when the Browns reduced Elliott’s compensation to $1.7 million, with $1.5 million of that sum guaranteed.

He then made a $1.01 million guaranteed base salary, a $500,000 signing bonus, and up to $200,000 in per-game roster bonuses for his final season in Cleveland.

He just finished the final year of a four-year, $4,588,430 rookie contract that included an $897,041 signing bonus.

In 2023, Elliott appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and made 14 starts, recording 21 total tackles, two and a half sacks, and one pass deflection.