49ers Signing G Jon Feliciano

Kim Jones of Newsday reports that the 49ers are signing G Jon Feliciano to a one-year contract.

Feliciano, 31, is a former fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Miami. He finished out the final year of his four-year rookie contract.

Feliciano eventually earned a starting role for the Raiders in 2018 before departing for a two-year contract with the Bills. He re-signed with Buffalo on a three-year, $14.4 million deal before departing for a contract with the Giants.

In 2022, Feliciano appeared in 15 games for the Giants, making 15 starts for them.