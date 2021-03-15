49ers Signing OLB Samson Ebukam To Two-Year, $12M Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the 49ers are signing OLB Samson Ebukam to a two-year, $12 million deal that can be worth up to $13.5 million with incentives.

Ebukam, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3 million contract with Los Angeles and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2020, Ebukam appeared in all 16 games for the Rams and recorded 31 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense.