49ers Signing RB Jeremy McNichols

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the 49ers are signing veteran RB Jeremy McNichols to a contract.

McNichols was among a group of free agent running backs who tried out for the 49ers on Tuesday.

McNichols, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2017. He signed a four-year contract worth $2,663,788 with Tampa Bay but was, unfortunately, cut loose coming out of the preseason.

From there, McNichols had brief stints with the 49ers, Colts, Broncos, and Titans before signing on to the Jaguars’ practice squad last year. Jacksonville later promoted him to their active roster to close out the season.

The Titans re-signed McNichols to a contract in 2020 and eventually was signed to the practice squad before returning to the active roster. He had a brief stint with the Falcons last year.

In 2021, McNichols appeared in 14 games for the Titans and rushed for 156 yards on 41 carries (3.8 YPC) to go along with 28 receptions for 240 yards receiving and one touchdown.