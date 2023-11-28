49ers Signing S Erik Harris To Practice Squad

According to Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are expected to sign veteran S Erik Harris to their practice squad.

He’ll provide some veteran depth for a San Francisco secondary that’s been banged up.

The 49ers practice squad now includes:

DE Alex Barrett WR Chris Conley T Alfredo Gutierrez (International) C Corey Luciano WR Tay Martin DT T.Y. McGill LB Curtis Robinson WR Willie Snead WR Isaiah Winstead TE Jake Tonges G Ilm Manning RB Jeremy McNichols DB Tayler Hawkins T Jesse Davis T Henry Byrd DE Spencer Waege S Erik Harris

Harris, 33, originally signed on with the Saints back in 2016. He spent over a year in New Orleans before he was waived at the start of the 2017 season and later signed by the Raiders.

The Raiders brought Harris back on an exclusive rights contract before signing him to a two-year contract worth up to $6.5 million in 2019. He then signed on with the Falcons in 2021 and returned to the team last year, but was limited to appearing in just one game.

In 2021, Harris appeared in 12 games for the Falcons and recorded 63 tackles and half a sack to go with eight pass deflections.