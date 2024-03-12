49ers Signing S George Odum To Two-Year Extension

The San Francisco 49ers are signing S George Odum to a two-year extension worth up to $10.8 million.

Odum, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Central Arkansas back in 2018. He later signed a three-year contract with the Colts.

Indianapolis placed an original-round tender that cost them $2.183 million for the 2021 season. Odum signed a three-year, $11 million deal with the 49ers in 2022.

In 2023, Odum appeared in 11 games for the 49ers and recorded 12 tackles.