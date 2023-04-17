49ers Signing WR Chris Conley To One-Year Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are signing WR Chris Conley to a one-year deal.

He was recently on a visit with San Francisco.

Conley, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed on with the Jaguars in 2019.

Jacksonville picked up their option on Conley last year, he then signed with the Texans on a one-year deal in 2021. Houston felt Conley played well enough to sign him to a one-year extension this offseason. However, he was released coming out of the preseason and re-signed briefly to the practice squad before being released.

He had a brief stint with the Chiefs on the practice squad. The Titans signed him off of Kansas City’s practice squad in October but was cut loose after a month.

In 2022, Conley appeared in two games for the Texans and seven games for the Titans, catching four passes on seven targets for 46 yards and no touchdowns.