49ers Signing WR Mohamed Sanu To One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers are signing veteran free-agent WR Mohamed Sanu to a one-year deal, according to his agent.

This will be Sanu’s second stint with San Francisco, as the team signed him to a one-year deal last season before ultimately cutting him loose.

Sanu, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Bengals back in 2012. He spent four years in Cincinnati before signing a five-year, $32.5 million contract that included $14 million guaranteed with the Falcons in 2016.

The Falcons traded Sanu to the Patriots for a second-round pick before last year’s deadline. Sanu was set to make a base salary of $6.5 million in 2020 when New England cut him.

He later signed a one-year deal with the 49ers but was eventually released. The Lions then signed him to their practice squad, later promoting him to the active roster.

In 2020, Sanu appeared in three games for the 49ers and seven for the Lions. He caught 17 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown.