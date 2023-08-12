49ers Waive/Injured LB Daelin Hayes, Sign DB Nate Brooks

The San Francisco 49ers officially waived LB Daelin Hayes with an injury designation on Saturday and signed DB Nate Brooks.

Should Hayes clear waivers tomorrow, he would revert to the team’s injured reserve list.

Hayes, 25, was selected with the No. 171 pick in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He signed a four-year, $3,773,216 contract that included a $293,216 signing bonus.

He was entering the second year of his rookie deal when the Ravens waived him with an injury designation. He spent the entire 2022 season on injured reserve.

The 49ers signed dHayes to a contract last week.

In 2021, Hayes appeared in one game for the Ravens and did not record a statistic.