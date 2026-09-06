49ers Waived TE Brayden Willis

The San Francisco 49ers announced they waived TE Brayden Willis and promoted LS Jon Weeks in a corresponding move.

Willis, 26, played five years at Oklahoma and was second-team All-Big 12 in 2022. The 49ers drafted him with the No. 247 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3,919,900 rookie contract that included a $79,900 signing bonus. He was going into the second year of that deal when he was waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

Willis has bounced on and off the roster and practice squad since then.

In 2025, Willis appeared in six games and recorded six tackles.