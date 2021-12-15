49ers Won’t Activate DE Dee Ford From IR, Ending His Season

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters they will not activate DE Dee Ford from injured reserve, per Nick Wagoner.

Wednesday was the final day of Ford’s 21-day window to return from IR, so he will miss the remainder of the season.

Shanahan added Ford will return to Kansas City and won’t rehab with the team in San Francisco.

Despite earlier reports, it doesn’t seem like Ford is going to be released imminently. But there’s a strong possibility his time as a 49er is done one way or another.

Ford, 30, was taken with the No. 23 overall pick by the Chiefs back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $8.158 million rookie contract when the Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option and later traded him to the 49ers for a 2020 second-round pick.

The 49ers then signed Ford to a five-year, $87.55 million contract. He was paid a $13,650,000 fully guaranteed base salary for the 2020 season but played in just one game.

Ford was scheduled to make base salaries of $15.15 and $16.5 million over the next two seasons before he agreed to a new deal with the 49ers. 2022 is now the final year of his deal and it voids in 2023.

In 2021, Ford has appeared in six games for the 49ers, recording five tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble.