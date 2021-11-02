According to Aaron Wilson, the San Francisco 49ers worked out nine players on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

Parks, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2016 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before signing a one-year deal with the Eagles in 2020.

However, Philadelphia waived Parks late last season and he was later claimed by the Broncos.

In 2020, Parks appeared in 10 games for the Eagles and Broncos and recorded 31 tackles, one sack and no interceptions.

McDougald, 30, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas back in 2013. He was on and off of their practice squad during his rookie season before he waived in November of 2013 and later claimed off of waivers by the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers brought McDougald back on a second-round tender that cost them $2.5 million for the 2016 season. However, he departed in 2019 for a one-year contract with the Seahawks.

Seattle traded McDougald to the Jets last summer as part of the Jamal Adams trade. The Titans signed McDougald to a contract last month and he bounced on and off their roster a couple of times before being released.

In 2021, McDougald has appeared in two games and recorded three tackles.