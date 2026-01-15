63 Underclassmen Declare For 2026 NFL Draft

The NFL announced Thursday that there will be 42 have been granted special eligibility for the 2026 NFL Draft. 

NFL Draft Helmet

There are another 21 players who officially notified the NFL office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. 

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23-25 Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The players granted special eligibility for the 2026 NFL Draft:

  1. Keith Abney, DB, Arizona State

  2. C.J. Allen, LB, Georgia

  3. Aaron Anderson, WR, LSU

  4. Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M

  5. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

  6. Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

  7. Arion Carter, LB, Tennessee

  8. Kage Casey, T, Boise State

  9. Brandon Cisse, DB, South Carolina

  10. K.C. Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

  11. Dylan Devezin, RB, Notre Dame

  12. Caleb Downs, DB, Ohio State

  13. Charles Du, DB, Notre Dame

  14. Logan Fano, DE, Utah

  15. Spencer Fano, T, Utah

  16. Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky

  17. Keldric Faulk, DE, Auburn

  18. Monroe Freeling, T, Georgia

  19. Anthony Hill, LB, Texas

  20. Colton Hood, DB, Tennessee

  21. Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State

  22. Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

  23. Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

  24. Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC

  25. Makai Lemon, WR, USC

  26. Caleb Lomu, T, Utah

  27. Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

  28. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

  29. Jermod McCoy, DB, Tennessee

  30. Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

  31. Malik Muhammad, DB, Texas

  32. Kamari Ramsey, DB, USC

  33. Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

  34. Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan

  35. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

  36. Genesis Smith, DB, Arizona

  37. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

  38. Avieon Terrell, DB, Clemson

  39. Dillon Thieneman, DB, Oregon

  40. Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

  41. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

  42. Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M

Players who have fulfilled their degree requirements and are eligible for selection in the 2026 NFL Draft:

  1. Jude Bowry, T – Boston College

  2. Parker Brailsford, C – Alabama

  3. Chris Brazzell, WR – Tennessee

  4. Ryan Eckley, P – Michigan State

  5. Jack Endries, TE – Texas

  6. Jalon Kilgore, DB – South Carolina

  7. Marlin Klein, TE – Michigan

  8. Connor Lew, C – Auburn

  9. Christen Miller, DT – Georgia

  10. Brian Parker, T – Duke

  11. T.J. Parker, DE – Clemson

  12. Harold Perkins, LB – LSU

  13. Jadarian Price, RB – Notre Dame

  14. Kadyn Proctor, T – Alabama

  15. Billy Schrauth, G – Notre Dame

  16. Ty Simpson, QB – Alabama

  17. Aamil Wagner, T – Notre Dame

  18. Antonio Williams, WR – Clemson

  19. Wesley Williams, DE – Duke

  20. Peter Woods, DT – Clemson

  21. Collin Wright, DB – Stanford

