63 Underclassmen Declare For 2026 NFL Draft

The NFL announced Thursday that there will be 42 have been granted special eligibility for the 2026 NFL Draft.

There are another 21 players who officially notified the NFL office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements.

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23-25 Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The players granted special eligibility for the 2026 NFL Draft:

Keith Abney, DB, Arizona State C.J. Allen, LB, Georgia Aaron Anderson, WR, LSU Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M Denzel Boston, WR, Washington Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia Arion Carter, LB, Tennessee Kage Casey, T, Boise State Brandon Cisse, DB, South Carolina K.C. Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M Dylan Devezin, RB, Notre Dame Caleb Downs, DB, Ohio State Charles Du, DB, Notre Dame Logan Fano, DE, Utah Spencer Fano, T, Utah Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky Keldric Faulk, DE, Auburn Monroe Freeling, T, Georgia Anthony Hill, LB, Texas Colton Hood, DB, Tennessee Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska Max Klare, TE, Ohio State Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC Makai Lemon, WR, USC Caleb Lomu, T, Utah Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame Jermod McCoy, DB, Tennessee Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State Malik Muhammad, DB, Texas Kamari Ramsey, DB, USC Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon Genesis Smith, DB, Arizona Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State Avieon Terrell, DB, Clemson Dillon Thieneman, DB, Oregon Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M

Players who have fulfilled their degree requirements and are eligible for selection in the 2026 NFL Draft:

Jude Bowry, T – Boston College Parker Brailsford, C – Alabama Chris Brazzell, WR – Tennessee Ryan Eckley, P – Michigan State Jack Endries, TE – Texas Jalon Kilgore, DB – South Carolina Marlin Klein, TE – Michigan Connor Lew, C – Auburn Christen Miller, DT – Georgia Brian Parker, T – Duke T.J. Parker, DE – Clemson Harold Perkins, LB – LSU Jadarian Price, RB – Notre Dame Kadyn Proctor, T – Alabama Billy Schrauth, G – Notre Dame Ty Simpson, QB – Alabama Aamil Wagner, T – Notre Dame Antonio Williams, WR – Clemson Wesley Williams, DE – Duke Peter Woods, DT – Clemson Collin Wright, DB – Stanford