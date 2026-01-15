63 Underclassmen Declare For 2026 NFL Draft

The NFL announced Thursday that there will be 42 have been granted special eligibility for the 2026 NFL Draft.
There are another 21 players who officially notified the NFL office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements.
The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23-25 Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
The players granted special eligibility for the 2026 NFL Draft:
-
Keith Abney, DB, Arizona State
-
C.J. Allen, LB, Georgia
-
Aaron Anderson, WR, LSU
-
Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M
-
Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
-
Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
-
Arion Carter, LB, Tennessee
-
Kage Casey, T, Boise State
-
Brandon Cisse, DB, South Carolina
-
K.C. Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
-
Dylan Devezin, RB, Notre Dame
-
Caleb Downs, DB, Ohio State
-
Charles Du, DB, Notre Dame
-
Logan Fano, DE, Utah
-
Spencer Fano, T, Utah
-
Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky
-
Keldric Faulk, DE, Auburn
-
Monroe Freeling, T, Georgia
-
Anthony Hill, LB, Texas
-
Colton Hood, DB, Tennessee
-
Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State
-
Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
-
Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
-
Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC
-
Makai Lemon, WR, USC
-
Caleb Lomu, T, Utah
-
Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh
-
Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
-
Jermod McCoy, DB, Tennessee
-
Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State
-
Malik Muhammad, DB, Texas
-
Kamari Ramsey, DB, USC
-
Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State
-
Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan
-
Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
-
Genesis Smith, DB, Arizona
-
Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
-
Avieon Terrell, DB, Clemson
-
Dillon Thieneman, DB, Oregon
-
Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri
-
Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
-
Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M
Players who have fulfilled their degree requirements and are eligible for selection in the 2026 NFL Draft:
-
Jude Bowry, T – Boston College
-
Parker Brailsford, C – Alabama
-
Chris Brazzell, WR – Tennessee
-
Ryan Eckley, P – Michigan State
-
Jack Endries, TE – Texas
-
Jalon Kilgore, DB – South Carolina
-
Marlin Klein, TE – Michigan
-
Connor Lew, C – Auburn
-
Christen Miller, DT – Georgia
-
Brian Parker, T – Duke
-
T.J. Parker, DE – Clemson
-
Harold Perkins, LB – LSU
-
Jadarian Price, RB – Notre Dame
-
Kadyn Proctor, T – Alabama
-
Billy Schrauth, G – Notre Dame
-
Ty Simpson, QB – Alabama
-
Aamil Wagner, T – Notre Dame
-
Antonio Williams, WR – Clemson
-
Wesley Williams, DE – Duke
-
Peter Woods, DT – Clemson
-
Collin Wright, DB – Stanford
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!