Aaron Donald Doesn’t Want To Take Lesser Role If He Returns

Rumors have run rampant about former Rams DT Aaron Donald potentially coming out of retirement following the acquisition of DE Myles Garrett, especially after he was recently seen working out at the team’s facility.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider Peter Schrager went into detail about what it might look like should Donald actually make a return to the Rams. Despite the expectations of him returning as more of a rotational, pass rush specialist, Schrager was clear Donald would want to be in his normal full-time role should he come back.

“Aaron Donald is not going to come back as some 30-cents-on-the-dollar version of Aaron Donald,” Schrager said. “He wants to be ready — that’s why that workout was going on. He wants to be fully where he was when he retired two years ago. He wants to be the best version of himself.”

Schrager thinks if Donald comes back, it will be for another full season, not a situation where he comes back after a few weeks.

“This is not going to be one of those deals where it’s like, Week 2, Week 3, Week 4. No, no, no. He wants to go the full season if he comes back.”

Donald, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2014 out of Pittsburgh. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10.136 million rookie contract when the Rams picked up his fifth-year team option for the 2018 season, which cost them around $6.892 million.

Los Angeles signed Donald to a record six-year, $135 million extension back in August of 2019, which included a $40 million signing bonus and $86,892,000 guaranteed.

Donald had three years remaining on his deal with base salaries of $9.25 million, $14 million and $14 million when he agreed to a $40 million raise with the Rams following the 2021 season.

For his career, Donald appeared in 154 games and recorded 543 tackles, 111 sacks, 24 forced fumbles, seven recoveries and 21 pass defenses over the course of 10 seasons.

Donald was an 8-time All-Pro selection, a 10-time Pro Bowler, a Super Champ and won three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

We’ll have more on Donald as the news is available.