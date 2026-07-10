Report: Aaron Donald Seen Working Out At Rams’ Practice Facility

TMZ Sports reports that retired DT Aaron Donald was seen working out at the Rams’ practice facility on Friday.

A source tells TMZ that Donald “spent about an hour on the field doing ladder drills, medicine ball throws, and agility work, pushing himself to the limit until he was clearly gassed.”

Prior reports have said that Donald is seriously mulling a return to the NFL after walking away a few years ago.

This all started after the Rams shockingly traded for DE Myles Garrett last month.

Donald, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2014 out of Pittsburgh. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10.136 million rookie contract when the Rams picked up his fifth-year team option for the 2018 season, which cost them around $6.892 million.

Los Angeles signed Donald to a record six-year, $135 million extension back in August of 2019, which included a $40 million signing bonus and $86,892,000 guaranteed.

Donald had three years remaining on his deal with base salaries of $9.25 million, $14 million and $14 million when he agreed to a $40 million raise with the Rams following the 2021 season.

For his career, Donald appeared in 154 games and recorded 543 tackles, 111 sacks, 24 forced fumbles, seven recoveries and 21 pass defenses over the course of 10 seasons.

Donald was an 8-time All-Pro selection, a 10-time Pro Bowler, a Super Champ and won three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

We’ll have more on Donald as the news is available.