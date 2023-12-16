Aaron Rodgers Likely To Be Medically Cleared Next Week

Adam Schefter reports that Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is likely to be medically cleared to play in Week 16.

However, Schefter adds that being medically cleared doesn’t mean that Rodgers will automatically suit up for the game against the Commanders on Christmas Eve.

The Jets and Rodgers will need to discuss is worth it at this point.

If the Jets are able to pull out a win against the Dolphins and are still in the playoff mix, it would obviously help to increase the odds of Rodgers playing.

Even so, Rodgers would still not be 100 percent at that point.

Rodgers, 40, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Rodgers as the news is available.