Aaron Rodgers Named 2020 Most Valuable Player Of The Year

Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers was named the Associated Press 2020 Most Valuable Player of the Year Saturday night at the NFL Honors show.

Rodgers, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

In 2020, Rodgers appeared in all 16 games for the Packers and completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns.