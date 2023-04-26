Aaron Rodgers: “This Isn’t One & Done”

New Jets QB Aaron Rodgers seemed to say he expects to play multiple seasons with his new team, per Zack Rosenblatt.

“This isn’t like a one-and-done in my mind. This is a commitment,” Rodgers said, via Darryl Slater with the full quote. “But it starts this season. That’s why I want to be present and not talk about future things. I want to be all in — and for my ‘yes’ to be a full ‘F-yes’ when it is a yes.”

Rodgers knows how to choose his words carefully of course and find ways to leave his options open. But this is notable considering the heavy price the Jets paid to bring him in. If it’s more than a one-year rental, it’s a lot more bearable.

In his introductory press conference earlier today, Rodgers stopped short of guaranteeing anything beyond the 2023 season. But he did talk about playing into his 40s.

Rodgers has been taking a year-to-year approach for some time now, annually taking quite a bit of time to decide whether he wants to continue his playing career.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.