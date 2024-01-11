Adam Peters & Ian Cunningham Finalists For Commanders GM Job

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Commanders have narrowed their GM search down to two finalists including Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham and 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters.

Jonathan Jones reports that both finalists will have second interviews for the job in the near future with a final decision expected “within days.”

According to Ralph Vacchiano, multiple sources he’s spoken to believe Peters is the favorite for the job.

Here’s the full list of GM candidates for Washington:

Browns assistant GM Glenn Cook Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi Cowboys VP of Player Personnel Will McClay

Peters has been a top GM candidate in recent years and declined to meet with the Titans and Cardinals last year to remain in San Francisco.

Peters began his career with the Patriots as a scouting assistant back in 2003 and was later promoted to area scout in 2006. He joined the Broncos as their director of college scouting and spent eight years with the franchise.

He was hired by the 49ers as their VP of player personnel in 2017 and promoted to assistant general manager a few years ago.

We’ll have more on Washington’s front office search as the news is available.