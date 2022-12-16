AFC Note: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane said it’s still too early to tell if S Micah Hyde can return this season, but didn’t rule out the possibility: “Haven’t ruled anything out, but I think it’s still too far off to really know whether that’s a real possibility.” (Alaina Getzenberg)

said ‘s elbow injury is improving “each week” and is throwing more this week. (Mike Giardi) McDermott said that LB Matt Milano (knee) has looked “a little bit better this week” and participated in practice on Thursday. (Alaina Getzenberg)

Jets

Jets QB Mike White said he’s dealing with a feature to his ribs and doctors are worried that he’ll endure further damage if he takes a hit to the wrong area. (Connor Hughes)

Jets HC Robert Saleh said that DT Quinnen Williams (calf) is “50/50” for Week 15 but did not practice on Friday. (Brian Costello)

On whether he thinks QB Zach Wilson fixed his issues in the three weeks he’s been benched, Saleh said the quarterback has had his two best days of practice this week: “I don’t think it’s impossible. He’s done a really nice job. He’s had two of his best throwing days in practice.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

fixed his issues in the three weeks he’s been benched, Saleh said the quarterback has had his two best days of practice this week: “I don’t think it’s impossible. He’s done a really nice job. He’s had two of his best throwing days in practice.” (Zack Rosenblatt) According to Brian Costello, White received clearance to return in Week 14’s game against the Bills following X-Rays at the stadium but more extensive testing this week showed further damage to his ribs.

White confirmed that he suffered a fracture on a couple of his ribs: “Yeah. Just a couple in a row that makes that area really vulnerable.” (Brian Costello)

Patriots

Regarding the Patriots’ offense transitioning without former OC Josh McDaniels, HC Bill Belichick responded that they are taking the situation “as it comes.”

“We’ve talked about that. We’ve been in this transition every year. Every year is a different year, so they’re not hard, they’re not easy,” Belichick said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “You take it as it comes.”

Patriots LT Trent Brown said that developing their offense has required “some growing pains” but thinks they are progressively improving.

“I feel like, being in that system for so long, of course you’re going to go through some growing pains. Maybe these have gone longer than expected,” Brown said. “But I think we’re getting better, week in and week out. We’ve had some highs and lows throughout the season. We just have to find a way to be consistent on our highs and not have as many lows.”

Patriots QB Mac Jones said he was glad to work with McDaniels but thinks their offensive staff has done a great job thus far.

“I think Josh is a great coach, a great person, a really good leader. He prepared me really well last year … We have great coaches here now too. You learn from whoever is coaching you, and everyone is a little different. That’s what I learned at Alabama when I had a bunch of different coordinators,” said Jones. “I was definitely glad to get the experience with [Josh], and now this year working through a lot of things and getting experience with the guys we have; they’ve done a great job.”