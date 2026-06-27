AFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Drake Maye, Stefon Diggs, Bills, Patriots

Bills

Bills S Cole Bishop has been missing time in the early days of their offseason program after undergoing a knee scope. Bishop said he’s been spending his time rehabbing at the team facility.

“Yeah, I’m gonna be here until I’m good to go, and then kind of just go from there. But be rehabbing here for a little bit,” Bishop said, via the team’s site.

As he enters his third season, Bishop feels “a lot more confident” heading into 2026.

“Definitely a lot more confident, but more so just like comfortable,” Bishop said.

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel told reporters the team has the number of wide receivers they need right now and likely wouldn’t consider adding veteran WR Stefon Diggs back to the roster.

“I think we [are] probably at the number that we would need right now,” Vrabel said. “I wouldn’t say anything is off the table. We would want to add anybody that could help us. I’m not going to give a percentage on it, but I think we’re happy with where we’re at right now with the numbers and the people in the receivers’ room. I appreciate Stefon as a person and as a player and what he did for us last year — I’ll value that. Helped us win football games. Helped us get to where we got. But right now, I don’t think that’s something that I think we’re exploring. But I would never say no.”

Patriots

Patriots QB coach Ashton Grant explained how WR A.J. Brown will help QB Drake Maye develop.

“It gives him a little bit of confidence knowing that he has someone who’s had success throughout his career in the NFL doing something that Drake excels at,” Grant said, via Patriots Wire. “It’s just exciting for the entire offense… It dictates coverages and gives you favorable matchups across the board. So, I think everybody on offense is excited.”