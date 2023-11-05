AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Bill Belichick, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Other than being 33 years old and having $5 million of his salary guaranteed, ESPN’s Dan Graziano believes Dolphins LT Terron Armstead could be a surprise candidate for a trade or a post-June 1 cut.

Dolphins S DeShon Elliott was fined $9,833 for unnecessary roughness and $43,709 for unnecessary roughness on a separate play.

Jets

Even though Jets QB Aaron Rodgers played just four snaps this season, the team is still crediting him with having an impact. Rodgers has made it a point to be around the team as much as possible while he rehabs his torn Achilles and other players say the little coaching nuggets he drops or the way he changes the energy are having a real impact.

“Anytime he’s in the building, it is great, man,” Jets DT Quinton Jefferson said via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “His energy, his aura, it’s dope. We feel him. Even when he was on the sideline on Sunday, man, you feel the juice and love it. We see him in spurts. So we see him last Saturday [in the locker room] and he’s walking like nothing happened. It’s just a testament to the work he’s put in. That’s inspiring even in itself. His drive to get back out here with us, man, he a true competitor and true leader.”

Jets DE Jermaine Johnson was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness, and LB Quincy Williams was fined $11,473 for unnecessary roughness and $13,333 for unnecessary roughness.

Patriots

According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, it seems “increasingly likely” this will be HC Bill Belichick ‘s last year with the Patriots, “barring a miracle turnaround.”

A source close to Belichick tells Volin his "multi-year" extension he signed before this season just runs through 2024.

Volin doesn’t even think it’s 100 percent certain Belichick finishes out the season with the Patriots.

Volin explains if the Patriots drop the next two games against the Commanders and Colts, there’s a chance owner Robert Kraft could make the switch to Jerod Mayo , who has been viewed as a potential in-house heir for Belichick for a while.

As for the recent buzz about the Commanders trading for Belichick, Volin says he's skeptical, but can't completely rule it out.

Volin believes Washington would likely either promote Eric Bieniemy or hire someone like Lions OC Ben Johnson rather than invest in Belichick.

or hire someone like Lions OC rather than invest in Belichick. Volin notes it’s highly unlikely former Raiders HC Josh McDaniels will return to the Patriots as a consultant this season, as it would create an awkward situation with current OC Bill O’Brien and there’s really no rush for McDaniels to take another job so soon.

will return to the Patriots as a consultant this season, as it would create an awkward situation with current OC and there’s really no rush for McDaniels to take another job so soon. If the Patriots want to hire McDaniels as coordinator next year, Volin believes he would likely jump at the opportunity. There could be an opening, as Volin’s sources don’t think O’Brien came to New England with long-term plans of being their offensive coordinator. They think he views the job as a springboard to become a head coach again.

Volin says there are rumors of O’Brien returning to college as a potential head coach for a school like Michigan State.