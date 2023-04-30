AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane said they would’ve traded down if TE Dalton Kincaid was not available and felt they needed to move from No. 27 to ahead of the Cowboys at No. 25 in order to acquire him.

“If Dalton was not there, we would have traded back,” Beane said, via Matt Parrino of NYUp.com. “We had a good feeling that Dallas would take him (at no. 26) and we just really liked him and just felt he would be a great fit in our offense.”

Beane said they initially expected to trade down from No. 27 until receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Quentin Johnston, Zay Flowers, and Jordan Addison were selected ahead of Kincaid.

“We knew it was going down to maybe there is a receiver there left, maybe he is there left,” Beane said. “We weren’t sure. You ask me five picks before we picked, I still would have told you we were going to trade down. I thought he was going to get taken.”

Beane said the Jaguars were unsure whether to trade the No. 25 overall pick but they were able to work out a deal.

“Right away, they weren’t sure,” Beane revealed. “They waited until they got on the clock, talked it through, and got it done.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel mentioned while talking about the team’s draft picks that he was surprised RB Devon Achane was still available in the third round given his blazing speed.

“I mean, speed we generally like around here,” McDaniel said, via Pro Football Talk. “But I think it’s more of you feel like there’s a fit in terms of a guy fitting within your existing team. You’re always keeping in mind that you’re adding players to the team and really think that that group in particular, the running back room for us is very important. You find a person and player that fits your skill set that you like but also that fits within the room because we have some other good competition in there as well. So we’re really excited to add a player to a group. And he is fast. Chris and I share that — we do have affection for that trait.”

Dolphins GM Chris Grier also commented on the team drafting CB Cam Smith during the second round of the draft.

“He’s a very talented football player,” Grier said, via Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad. “We want to add competition at every position. A really talented player. You can never have enough corners. Versatile. Instinctive. Where he was in the draft we couldn’t pass. Teams can never have enough corners, as we experienced last year.”

Jets

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers said he doesn’t envision his 2023 season in New York being a “one-and-done.”

“They definitely gave up some picks for me to be here, so this isn’t like one-and-done in my mind,” he said, via ESPN.

Jets owner Woody Johnson had no apprehension in trading draft capital for Rodgers knowing that he could possibly only play one season in New York.

“None. Zero. None,” he said. “You have to know the player and what he’s all about, and I felt very comfortable with what he was talking about,” Johnson added.

Rodgers dreams of being the one to help bring a Super Bowl back to New York.

“I grew up watching old VHS tapes of the Super Bowls and so, obviously, I know about The Guarantee and Broadway Joe,” Rodgers said. “It’s been a while since then. Fifty-four years, to be exact. I love daydreaming and nightdreaming, too — and it’s fun to take your mind to that spot,” Rodger said. “That’s why I’m here. I’m not here to be a stopgap to have a mediocre season. We want to win the whole thing.”

Rodgers added that he plans on being a full participant in the team’s offseason activities this year.

“I want to put my stamp on the offense and the locker room and let these guys know what the expectation is going to be,” he said. “It’s time for all of us to set the proper expectation about this team. Like I said last year after we played them, they’re not The Same Old Jets. This is a team that has a legitimate opportunity to do something special this year.”

Rodgers plans on playing within himself and utilizing the offensive talent around him to help propel the team to new heights.

“I think I can just fit in perfectly,” he said. “I’m not here to be a savior of any kind. I’m just here to be the best quarterback I can be to lead authentically and to inspire the guys around me to raise their level of play to an even greater level.“