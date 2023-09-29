AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Ezekiel Elliott, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Joe Schad notes Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle cleared the league’s concussion protocol.

Jets

When talking over the Jets’ 15-10 loss to the Patriots in Week 3, QB Aaron Rodgers felt their offense needed to “hold our poise a little bit better.”

“I think we need to hold our poise a little bit better across the board,” Rodgers said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “Just offensively, we need to not have some of those things happen on the sideline and to be a little better and to be a, just be a little better competitors.”

Rodgers thinks there was too much finger-pointing and “side conversations” in Week 3.

“Too many little side conversations, and we just need to grow up a little bit on offense and lock in and do our jobs and not point fingers at each other — and that’s everybody. Don’t point fingers at the coaching staff, don’t point fingers at each other. Just get back to work and get the job done.”

Rodgers believes his presence in the lineup could’ve helped prevent some of their issues in New York’s two losses.

“I feel like if I was there, some of those things wouldn’t be happening,” said Rodgers. “[I’m] not sure we’d be 3-0 — I don’t know that. I’d like to think there’s a possibility of that, but it’s more the side stuff that I don’t like and that I want to see us stick together through the tough times.”

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson says part of the reason the Jets aren’t showing any interest in bigger-name quarterback options is that there are budget concerns over how much cash the Jets have already spent this year.

She adds the Jets don’t think teams are willing to trade quality backups at this point in the year and it’s tough to get new quarterbacks up to speed at a high level during the season.

Patriots

Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott isn’t placing any extra emphasis on facing his former team.

“It’s just another week for me,” Elliott said, via PFT.

When asked if he’s motivated to prove the Cowboys made a mistake releasing him, Elliott responded, “I think that’s every week.”