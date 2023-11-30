AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Mac Jones, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins S Jevon Holland said he usually has the “red light” to return Hail Marys and is instructed to swat them down. However, Holland saw the opportunity on his 99-yard interception return against the Jets and wanted to give it a go.

“I have the red light to return any Hail Mary,” Holland said, via ProFootballTalk. “They want me to knock it down, 100 percent. But in that moment, it was going into halftime, score was close. I was like, ‘You know what? I’ve always wanted to do that,’ and I was like, ‘You know what? Might as well try it.’ It turned out to fall on my side.”

Holland realized he was going to score a touchdown when he was one-on-one against Jets QB Tim Boyle.

“When I cut back and it was just me and the quarterback one-on-one, I was like, ‘OK! This could be my first touchdown of my career,’” Holland said. “That right there, I was excited at that point. When it was Tim Boyle and me, I was like, ‘There’s no tackling me right here.’”

Jets

Following designating Aaron Rodgers to return, Jets HC Robert Saleh contends Rodgers is not rushing back to play and he’ll continue being cautious: “Aaron is not going to do anything that puts himself in harm’s way,” per Andy Vasquez.

to return, Jets HC contends Rodgers is not rushing back to play and he’ll continue being cautious: “Aaron is not going to do anything that puts himself in harm’s way,” per Andy Vasquez. Saleh said it’s his impression that Rodgers will be back in 2024 regardless if he re-injures his Achilles, via Connor Hughes.

Saleh said Rodgers won’t be doing anything differently in practice and his designation to return is a reflection of his “progression” in rehab. In the end, they’ll determine how to proceed with Rodgers by the end of his window: “If we get to the end of that 21-day window and he’s feeling great [they’ll figure out what to do].” (Vasquez)

Patriots

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler estimate there’s only about a 20 percent chance Patriots QB Mac Jones is still on the team next year, with a trade or even a release on the table even though his $2.8 million salary is guaranteed.

is still on the team next year, with a trade or even a release on the table even though his $2.8 million salary is guaranteed. Fowler adds he gets the sense the Patriots will want to start clean at the position in 2024 with a veteran and a rookie.

Mark Daniels points out Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham both took the first-team quarterback reps in the Patriots’ Wednesday practice.