AFC Notes: Aidan O’Connell, Gus Edwards, Chargers, Raiders

Gus Edwards

New Chargers RB Gus Edwards signed with Los Angeles in free agency after five seasons in Baltimore. Edwards cited his familiarity with the coaching staff, specifically OC Greg Roman, as a huge factor in joining the team.

“I just thought it was a great opportunity,” Edwards said, via Gavino Borquez of the Chargers Wire. “The coaching staff they’ve been putting together is incredible. [I’m] real familiar with coach Roman and his game. And I just wanted to be part of it because I already know what his mindset is.”

“I know [Jim Harbaugh’s] mentality — he wants to win. He’s been very into everything. He’s been in the meeting rooms with us. He hasn’t been staying away from the team. He’s been in the weight room with us. It’s been great to just see his face around.”

Chargers

An AFC director of college scouting told ESPN’s Jordan Reid not to be surprised when the Chargers pass on a top receiver to draft a tackle: “The offensive line has always been the hub of the offense for Harbaugh. He didn’t even have highly recruited wideouts at Michigan, and now that thought process is supposed to change?”

TCU TE Jared Wiley and Tennessee TE McCallan Castles will have official 30 visits with the Chargers. (Tom Pelissero)

Raiders

2023 fourth-round QB Aidan O’Connell started 10 games in 2023 for Las Vegas and helped the team win three of their last four games. The Raiders hold the 13th pick in the upcoming draft, and there have been rumblings about them potentially taking a quarterback.

“I have had to compete my whole life, and I wouldn’t want it any other way,” O’Connell said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “The NFL is the best of the best, and you have to earn everything every year. That’s the way it should be. It’s my job to keep my job. It doesn’t really matter who they bring in.”