AFC Notes: Alex Highsmith, Sam Hubbard, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals DE Sam Hubbard has spent his entire career with the team since being drafted out of Ohio State. In fact, he was even born and raised in Cincinnati. He remembers a time when things were trending down for the city, yet when QB Joe Burrow arrived from LSU with the first overall pick everything began to change.

“We struggled in Cincinnati for many years,” Hubbard said, via NFL.com. “I grew up a Cincinnati fan, and I’m one of the longest-tenured Bengals nowadays. But it all starts with our quarterback. We got a great quarterback that we believe in Joe Burrow. Having a guy like that that you can always play hard for and you always know you’re in every game, it inspires the whole team. Our coaching staff and front office have done a good job just collecting guys that fit our culture. Self-motivated guys that want to win and have experience winning. And it all just kind of builds on each other.”

Browns

Jordan Schultz reports that the Browns are working out former Ole Miss and XFL WR Jahcour Pearson this week.

Steelers

Steelers LB Alex Highsmith said his four-year, $68 million extension with the team means everything to him, as the organization that drafted him has made him one of the highest-paid pass rushers in the NFL.

“I know I am a Pittsburgh Steeler through and through, and just to be a part of this amazing organization for four more years means the world to me, to my wife, to my whole family,” Highsmith said, via Teresa Varley of the team’s website. “This is where I want to be. This is where I want to play ball. I am unbelievably grateful. I am super thankful to be here and can’t wait to get to work. I am excited. This organization, it’s the history. Everyone here, it’s a top-notch organization. It’s an amazing place to play. I love playing on this defense. I love the coaching staff. I love everything about it. I am so thankful to [team president] Mr. [Art] Rooney, [G.M.] Omar [Khan] for allowing me to be here for another four years. I am ready to get after it and get to work.”