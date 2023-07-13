AFC Notes: Amari Cooper, Alex Highsmith, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson said he’s going to continue building chemistry with WR Amari Cooper ahead of the regular season.

“Amari’s going to be good,” Watson said, via Ashley Bastock of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “He’s a guy that’s a vet, been in the league for a while, so he knows exactly what he needs to do to be ready for the season and training camp and our chemistry is going to be tight. We’ve been hanging out, we just going to continue to build that chemistry as much as possible.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said OC Todd Monken is very hands-on and has brought great energy to the team, as well as being a great teacher.

“Man, there’s nothing like the real thing, right? Seeing Todd [Monken] in real life is even better than reports I would say. He’s a very good teacher. He does it in a very energetic kind of way, the way that we love to see around here,” Harbaugh said, via Ravens Wire. “He’s just very relatable. He’s also a very detailed coach – especially in the passing game – but not just that: the protection, the run game, the quarterback reads, everything. He’s very involved, very hands on. Our coaches over the years have all been like that. Todd is unique in his way of doing it. You guys get a chance to see it. How can I describe it? You guys just watch it. What you see out there is what he is all the time. That’s his personality. It’s a great way to reach guys.”

Steelers

Steelers LB Alex Highsmith has no issues with waiting a little longer for a new contract with the team and is confident that the two sides will be able to reach an agreement.

“I’m still confident that it’s going to get it done,” Highsmith said, via Michael Cuneo of the Wilmington Star News. “I’m excited for what the future holds and know that I want to be in Pittsburgh because I love everything about the organization.”