Browns Designate DT Michael Hall Jr. To Return From IR, Sign TE Tre’ McKitty To PS

Per Scott Petrak, the Browns are designating DT Michael Hall Jr. to return from injured reserve and are also signing TE Tre’ McKitty to their practice squad.

Hall Jr., 21, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was named third-team All-Big Ten in 2022 and 2023. The Browns selected him with the No. 54 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $7,069,828 contract that includes a $1,961,692 signing bonus and will carry a $1,285,423 cap figure for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Hall Jr. has appeared in four games for the Browns and recorded five tackles and one tackle for loss.