AFC Notes: Antonio Pierce, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said he will continue calling the plays defensively and doesn’t plan to make a change unless he feels it will benefit the team.

“We believe in how we play, and we believe in the guys that we’re playing with,” Staley said, via ESPN’s Kristian Rhim. “You’re going to make adjustments throughout the year, but nothing significant. I think if you feel like it gives you the best chance to win or you think they spark your team or something, people do that. But we don’t feel like that’s the direction we’re gonna take.”

Chargers QB Justin Herbert added that he’s working his way back from injury and felt like his old self last week.

“I think, maybe, the first couple of weeks, there might have been a difference,” Herbert explained. “But having it get better, it’s kind of going back to normal.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said he’s seeing progress in the team’s receiving core.

“They’re getting better as we go,” Reid said, via PFT. “I know it’s hard to see, but they’re getting better. We’ll just see how it goes forward Anything I say isn’t going to mean anything unless they continue to improve. We’re seeing improvement, just gotta keep it going.”

Raiders

Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline reports Raiders interim GM Champ Kelly has some real supporters inside the building and a good chance to stick in the full-time position.

