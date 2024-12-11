Chiefs Designating K Harrison Butker To Return

Chiefs HC Andy Reid announced K Harrison Butker would return to practice today and be designated to return from injured reserve.

Asked whether Butker would kick this week, Reid said, “We’re going to be see how he does. He has a chance.”

Butker has been out for a month after having surgery to trim his meniscus. The Chiefs have three weeks for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Butker, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of Panthers back in 2018 out of Georgia Tech. He signed a four-year, $2.48 million contract with the Panthers but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

The Chiefs would add Butker to their active roster before bringing him back on an exclusive rights contract. He signed a five-year, $20.3 million extension with the team in 2019.

Heading into the 2024 season, Butker signed another four-year, $25.6 million extension.

In 2024, Butker has appeared in nine games for the Chiefs and made 18 of 20 field goal attempts (90 percent) and 20 of 21 extra points.